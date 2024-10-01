Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Declines By 18.2%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Givaudan Price Performance

OTCMKTS GVDBF remained flat at $5,037.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $3,061.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,335.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,939.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,665.33.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

