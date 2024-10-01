Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Declines By 18.2%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Givaudan Price Performance
OTCMKTS GVDBF remained flat at $5,037.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $3,061.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,335.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,939.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,665.33.
About Givaudan
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.