Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Decreases By 7.7%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Funding Circle Price Performance

Funding Circle stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Funding Circle has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

