Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Drops By 7.8%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CVD Equipment in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 24.34%.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
