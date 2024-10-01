Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Decreases By 15.6%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,438,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 4,076,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,461.3 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $3.61 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.19.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
