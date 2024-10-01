Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Decreases By 15.6%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,438,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 4,076,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,461.3 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $3.61 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.