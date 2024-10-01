Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Drops By 8.0%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
