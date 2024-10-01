Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Decreases By 10.4%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,400 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 900,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.0 days.

Boralex Stock Performance

Boralex stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. Boralex has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.