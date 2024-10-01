Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Decreases By 11.0%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banco Comercial Português Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
