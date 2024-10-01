Short Interest in Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Drops By 7.3%

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,803.0 days.
Bachem Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCHMF opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30. Bachem has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $97.06.
Bachem Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bachem
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Bachem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bachem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.