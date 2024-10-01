Short Interest in Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Drops By 7.3%

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,803.0 days.

Bachem Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCHMF opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30. Bachem has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $97.06.

Bachem Company Profile

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

