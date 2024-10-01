Short Interest in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Increases By 12.4%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BATRK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,288,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 91,355 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.