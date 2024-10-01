Short Interest in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Decreases By 10.3%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,800 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix in the second quarter worth $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Anterix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. Anterix has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 441.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

