Short Interest in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Grows By 13.7%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

ADBE opened at $517.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.