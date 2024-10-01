Reviewing Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) & Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.63% -21.87% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -64.68% -56.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 262.90%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.09%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Jasper Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.06) -2.34 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$64.46 million ($5.63) -3.34

Jasper Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acumen Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Jasper Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation. In addition, it is also developing stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease, fanconi anemia, chronic granulomatous diseases, and GATA2 MDS, and severe combined immunodeficiency. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.