RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RAPT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 436,629 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,178,000 after purchasing an additional 219,292 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 534,172 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 188.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 520,368 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 176,725.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 706,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.33. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.