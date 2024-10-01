RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.33. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
