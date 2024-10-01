Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $25.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286,434 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,130,000 after buying an additional 234,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 181,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 530.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 208,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYM opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

