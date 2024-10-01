Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$18.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.82. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5599315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is 85.16%.

In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$250,660.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$298,620.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,775 shares of company stock worth $608,667 and have sold 267,641 shares worth $3,893,311. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

