Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) PT Lowered to $1.50

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ohmyhome Stock Performance

Shares of Ohmyhome stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Ohmyhome has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohmyhome

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ohmyhome stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ohmyhome at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohmyhome Company Profile

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

