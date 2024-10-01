NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$5.57 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of C$2.98 and a one year high of C$6.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut NovaGold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial cut NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

