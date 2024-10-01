New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,770,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 21,440,000 shares. Currently, 22.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,293,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,101. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 987.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFE

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.