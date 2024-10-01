New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,770,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 21,440,000 shares. Currently, 22.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,293,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,101. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 987.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

