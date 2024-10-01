Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Plans Dividend of $0.33

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3348 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

NTOIY stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

