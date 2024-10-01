Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Plans Dividend of $0.33

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3348 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Neste Oyj Stock Performance
NTOIY stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
