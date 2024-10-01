Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.40 on November 1st

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 654.74 ($8.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £379.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,782.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 764.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 834.05. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 526 ($7.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 984 ($13.16).

Insider Buying and Selling at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £301.92 ($403.85). In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 608 ($8.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,121.92 ($2,838.31). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £301.92 ($403.85). Insiders acquired 6,732 shares of company stock worth $4,149,176 in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

