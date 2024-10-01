Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $952.30.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $924.50 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $869.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $783.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,034 shares of company stock worth $48,181,625. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 616,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 483,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,743,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,254,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.