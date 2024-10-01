Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 838,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Mesoblast Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MESO traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. 440,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $932.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 50.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $95,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $562,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
