Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
