Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get Makita alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Makita

Makita Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:MKTAY traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $33.78. 3,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,508. Makita has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

(Get Free Report)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.