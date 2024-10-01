Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Localiza Rent a Car Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $13.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.
About Localiza Rent a Car
