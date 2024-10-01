LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.15 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LIQT stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 51.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

