Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JSPR

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.22.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,088,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.