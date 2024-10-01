Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Get Jabil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.