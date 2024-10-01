Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW) Short Interest Update

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of IROHW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Get Iron Horse Acquisitions alerts:

About Iron Horse Acquisitions

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.