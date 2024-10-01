Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW) Short Interest Update

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance
Shares of IROHW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Iron Horse Acquisitions
