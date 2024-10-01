iPower (NYSE:IPW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

iPower Trading Down 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

Shares of IPW stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $56.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 3.99. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,043,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iPower by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

