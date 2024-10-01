Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Intellinetics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INLX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,477. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Intellinetics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $13.30.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellinetics will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

