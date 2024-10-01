Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 11.8% in September

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 219,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Hoth Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

HOTH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 84,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,657. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.82. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Equities research analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

