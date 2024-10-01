Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Update

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 959,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.33. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

