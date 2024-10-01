Head-To-Head Comparison: Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) vs. Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Free Report) and Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of -8.58, suggesting that its share price is 958% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Fundamental Global -14.29% -16.00% -5.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Fundamental Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Atlas Financial and Fundamental Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $4.84 million N/A -$5.67 million N/A N/A Fundamental Global $32.17 million 0.93 $3.85 million ($0.18) -5.83

Fundamental Global has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Financial and Fundamental Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fundamental Global beats Atlas Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

