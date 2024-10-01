HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Lumos Pharma to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

LUMO stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.78. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,405.72% and a negative return on equity of 157.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

