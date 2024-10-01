Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 5.3 %

AUMN opened at $0.27 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 517.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

