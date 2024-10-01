Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AUMN
Golden Minerals Stock Down 5.3 %
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 517.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.