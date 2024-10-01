Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Up 13.8% in September

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Generation Bio Trading Up 1.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,187 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 255,468 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,861,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 244,495 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 38.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

GBIO stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,202.56% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Recommended Stories

