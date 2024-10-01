Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Up 13.8% in September

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio
Generation Bio Trading Up 1.6 %
GBIO stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,202.56% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.
