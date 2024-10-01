Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 1,812,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of GENGF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

