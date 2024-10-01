Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 1,812,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.
Gear Energy Price Performance
Shares of GENGF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
About Gear Energy
