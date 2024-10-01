Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $80.20 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Futu Stock Up 11.6 %
FUTU opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.88. Futu has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $102.99.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Futu
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.