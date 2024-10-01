Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 2.4 %

FOSLL stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 ( NASDAQ:FOSLL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 338,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 makes up 2.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

