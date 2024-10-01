Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.48. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

