Financial Contrast: Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) & VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rithm Capital and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 15.55% 18.04% 2.63% VICI Properties 70.38% 10.32% 6.00%

Dividends

Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Rithm Capital pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 1 8 0 2.89 VICI Properties 0 2 7 0 2.78

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rithm Capital and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rithm Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $33.56, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Rithm Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rithm Capital and VICI Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $2.44 billion 2.24 $622.26 million $1.50 7.56 VICI Properties $3.61 billion 9.66 $2.51 billion $2.53 13.17

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rithm Capital. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of VICI Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of VICI Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 127 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and over 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors, including Bowlero, Cabot, Canyon Ranch, Chelsea Piers, Great Wolf Resorts, Homefield, and Kalahari Resorts. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.