FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Down 6.8% in September

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,000 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

FibroGen Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 407,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,300. The company has a market cap of $38.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. FibroGen has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

