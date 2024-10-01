Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $122.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

NYSE FRT opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.58%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

