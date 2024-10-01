Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,506,600 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 1,366,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

ESVIF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

About Ensign Energy Services

Featured Stories

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

