Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $28.56 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Endeavor Group
In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,293,228.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,293,228.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,928 shares of company stock worth $5,542,191. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 673,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 126,237 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 181,421 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,268,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,497,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavor Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.