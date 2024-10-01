Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $28.56 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,293,228.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,293,228.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,928 shares of company stock worth $5,542,191. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 673,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 126,237 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 181,421 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,268,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,497,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

