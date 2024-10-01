Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,325 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average of $138.02. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

