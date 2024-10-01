Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,651. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $676.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 36.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 122.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

