Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

