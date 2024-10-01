Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 73,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $5,094,435.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,579,671.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 73,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $5,094,435.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,579,671.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,512,108. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.