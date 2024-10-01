CT UK High Income Trust Plc (CHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 on November 1st

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON CHI opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £74.57 million, a P/E ratio of 889.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.66. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 71 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.05 ($1.32).
About CT UK High Income Trust
