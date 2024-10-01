CT UK High Income Trust Plc (CHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 on November 1st

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON CHI opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £74.57 million, a P/E ratio of 889.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.66. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 71 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.05 ($1.32).

About CT UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

